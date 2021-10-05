Independence and effect of colonisation

As usual, Nigeria, has been celebrating its Independence anniversary, since October 1, 1960, to date.

It’s indeed an indelible day that every patriotic citizen of Nigeria has to be happy with and coincidentally it’s a mirror on the wall through which we can see the real and naked image of sad reality of our country.We are living with no access to good roads, no clean water, no stable power supply, no qualitative education, and many poverty related diseases in terms of health provision.

It’s in the colonial master’s policy to sow a seed of problems in soil of every country that they reign, by which they could take advantage of those problems to enjoy imperialism or neocolonialism.British rulers while departing, had implemented the aforementioned policy in Nigeria. These problems’ seed are “underdevelopment” and “civilization”.Underdevelopment is not absolute out-of-development rather it’s a phenomenon provided to shackle the moving legs of African continent.It’s by underdevelopment policy that Africa can’t even enjoy the sweetness of their ripe fruits, after working assiduously.

Today, the results of underdevelopment tormenting the African continent are Insecurity, bad leadership, foreign currency manipulation as well as exportation and importation unindustrial and industrialised materials. No country can develop when it lacks industrialisation to process and synthesise their resources. Today, Nigeria as an agrarian country has no access to modern farming tools. We are using unscientific and undeveloped equipment that are already outdated in developed countries like China, Japan, and Brazil. In addition to that, we can’t process our locally produced agricultural resources due to the inadequacy of manufacturing process.

In terms of civilisation, we are deceived despise our culture, our religions and social values.Before the arrival of colonial masters in Nigeria, it was a revered literature statue with unique ancestral values all over the world. Our mode of dressing, socialisation, religion, leadership were quite impressive. Sadly, they spoiled and derailed all these hard earned legacies in the name western civilisation.We adopt the illicit culture of western world such as adultery, sodomy, alcoholism, disrespect of elders. Before colonisation elderly Nigerians were regarded and respected due to their wisdom. But nowadays no one cares the age seniority. We are almost westernised!

Many people say that we are politically and socially independent but not economically. I opine that we are not independent at all, because the system of government and the constitution we are practicing are not completely ours.We are just independent by name!

May Nigeria succeed!Happy independence anniversary!

Ali Tijjani Hassan,Potiskum, Yobe state[email protected]



