Independence: Church doles out gifts, food to prison inmates, orphanages, others

The Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Kubwa, Abuja has doled out gifts, food items to prison inmates ,orphanages and patients in Abuja as part of its activities to mark Nigeria’s 58thIndependence .

The places visited where children at Divine Wounds of Jesus Orphanage, Ark of Refuge Orphanage, Kubwa Divine Orphanage Home, patients at General Hospital, King’s Care Hospital and Unity Clinic and Maternity all in Kubwa; detainees in Police Cells and inmates in Kuje Prison, Abuja.

The church donated bibles, toiletries, bags of rice, cartons of indomie, foodstuffs, baby milk, shoes, cloths, pampers, biscuits etc.

Pastor of the church, Pastor Great OlusegunAyodele and his wife, Mrs.

Jane Ayodele led members to share the joy of Nigeria’s Independence with the less privileged in Abuja.

Pastor Ayodele admonished the beneficiaries and urged them to believe in Jesus Christ who is able to turnaround their condition and restore their destinies.

He prayed for peace, unity and progress of the nation declaring that Nigeria shall be great.

He also prayed for credible, acceptable, transparent, peaceful, free and fair general elections and the emergence of God-fearing leaders who will provide dividends of democracy to the citizenry.

He said the church will continue to pray for the nation and support the less privileged in the society.

The recipients expressed joy that the church remembered them on the occasion of the nation’s 58thIndependence celebrations and promised to be better citizens.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.