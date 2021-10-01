Independence: End insecurity now, NCP tasks govts

The National Conscience Party (NCP) has called on government at all levels to deploy strategies that will end insecurity bedeviling the country.

The party also called on other political parties to emulate by allowing inclusiveness.

In a statement released Friday in Abuja by the Special Assistance to the NCP’s national chairman, Comrade Omole Olusegun, asked all members of the party “to go out and help one Nigerian in the characteristic manner of our late founder late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, who was a Nationalistic, Patriotic, detribalized Nigerian.

“We call on government at all level to end insecurity and empower Nigerian Youths.

“We also call on all other political parties to emulate our party and give room for all inclusiveness

“Finally as a mark of this event we urge every Ncpite and indeed all Nigerian to go out and help one Nigerian in the characteristic manner of our late founder late Chief Gani Fawehinmi , who was a Nationalistic Patriotic, detribalized Nigerian.”

Dr. Yunusa Tanko also celebrated the bravery of Nigeria’s founding fathers and their reward of freedom for themselves and generations after them.

According to him, as Nigerians, we should not just exhibit our pride in the Nigerian nation just on October 1 Independence Day alone. The feeling of being proud Nigerians should occupy our minds at all times.

“On this day 1st. October 1994 our hero late Barrister Gani Fawehinmi alongside with his Apostles get this great party registered for equity and justice for all Nigerians.

“The fearless leader throughout his life time fight for justice and left behind a legacy which every Nigeria must look into.

“As we celebrate our great party’s 27th Anniversary: Peaceful, justice, united, prosperous Nigeria is our Focus (NCP)

“Today is yet another special day in Nigeria’s history because it is the day the country gained her independence from her British colonial rulers – October 1, 1960.

“However, this year’s Independence Day celebration is of more significance because the NCP is celebrating a milestone in its journey to partyhood.

“As a party, we should all observe this special day with gratitude and pride in our dear fatherland, knowing full well that this is a significant moment for our dear country.

“We are using this medium to call on the Federal High Court and the Supreme Court to come to our aid by doing justice to our cases, we pray that NCP will be restate very in no time by God’s grace.

“We should not expect to develop our pride in Nigeria after she must have attained greatness. Rather, we should have it at the back of our minds that Nigeria can only become great because of our individual and collective pride in her and her potentialities.”