Independence: IGP orders AIGs, CPs to lead security operations, calls for renewed pan-Nigerian spirit



The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, has assured the nation of maximum security as the nation marks the 61st independence anniversary Friday.

The IGP, in a press statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), DCP Frank Mba, Wednesday, noted that the Force has emplaced adequate security measures to protect the citizens, ensure the success of all the activities lined-up for the anniversary celebration and prevent any untoward situation throughout the period of the celebration and beyond.



“Consequently, the IGP has directed the Assistant Inspectors General of Police (IGP) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) in all the Zonal and State Commands and the FCT to lead the independence anniversary security operations from the frontline.”They are to ensure high visibility and confidence boosting patrols around the venues of the celebrations, residential areas and other places of public resort to prevent any infiltration by hostile elements.” The Spokesperson further stated, “The IGP, while congratulating President Muhammadu Buhari, the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria and Nigerians at large, on the occasion of the independence anniversary celebration, pledged the unalloyed loyalty of the NPF to the sovereignty of the country as well as its unflinching commitment to combating crimes and criminality in the country and ensuring the safety of the citizenry. ..

“The IGP called on citizens to go about the celebrations in the most peaceful and law abiding manner. He appealed for a new sense of pan-Nigerian spirit, patriotism, love and deliberate efforts by leaders at all levels at deescalating ethnic tensions and suspicions in the land..”He further enjoined the citizenry to continue to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in fighting crimes and criminality in the country.”