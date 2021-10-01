Independence: NSCDC boss calls for renewed mindset, intelligence against insecurity



The Commandant General, NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, has emphasized on the need for continued tolerance of each other’s differences and mutual co-existence as a people who are united in diversity and reselient in the face of daunting challenges to our continued survival as one unified entity.



He advocated for a renewed mindset and provision of actionable intelligence to keep Nigeria safe and peaceful for all to live and thrive, noting that security operatives relies on the supply of credible information to nip security challenges in the bud.



The Corps helmsman enjoined all Nigerians to desist from any form of ethnic discrimination, political idiosyncrasy, religious chauvinism, superfluous agitation and all other vices affecting our growth and development. He charged the nation at this time to reflect more on the gains and achievements of our unity and togetherness in the last 61 years while also not forgetting our various shortcomings which are surmountable if we all imbibe new orientations to promote the interest of Nigeria by putting the nation first in all we do.

“There could be hitches here and there, but we shall get it right soon” CG said.

According to Audi, the current security challenges bedeviling the country, which include terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, insurgency, cultism, armed robbery an so on will surely be surmounted because of the political will of President Muhammadu Buhari to defeat these uscrupulous elements holding the country to ransom. “We should not allow this seemingly overwhelming security challenges deter us from coming together and pulling through as a great Nation” he said.



He commended his Zonal Commanders, State Commmandants and officers and Men of the Corps for their patriotic zeal of ensuring a hitch free independence celebration across the country by putting security in place in their various formations. He further enjoined them to continue to be on red alert and continue to checkmate any breach of peace or vandalism of the Nation’s Critical National Assets and Infrastructure, while also ensuring that all law-abiding citizens are protected while going about their legitimate businesses.



Dr Audi congratulated the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, the vice president, Senate President, the speaker, members of National Assembly including all Nigerians at home and in diaspora for coming this far as a nation. He appealed to all citizens to always put Nigeria in their prayers and be more nationalistic in thinking and approach to issues especially one that bothers on national security.