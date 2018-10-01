Independence: Turkish Nizamiye Hospital offers 40% discount on checkup

The Turkish Nizamiye Hospital, Abuja has pledged to offer a 40 per cent discount on all its medical checkup in commemoration of Nigeria’s 58th Independence anniversary celebrations.

This was contained in a statement issued by the public relations officer of the hospital, Mr.

Mohammed Abubakar and made available to Blueprint yesterday.

“In commemoration of the 58th independence anniversary celebration of Nigeria, the hospital has decided to offer a 40 per cent discount on medical checkup to Nigerians and residents in Nigeria beginning from October 1st, 2018,” the statement said The medical facility PRO further added that the gesture was a demonstration of a firm resolve to continue to provide quality healthcare services in Nigeria, noting: “We are mindful of the fact that a healthy nation is a wealthy nation, hence our resolve to continue to provide quality healthcare services in Nigeria.

“This much we have strived to achieve by constantly improving and bringing onboard new medical procedures aimed at discouraging medical tourism.” The Nizamiye hospital Abuja is a world-class medical facility in Abuja, with state-of-the-art equipment and specialties in a wide array of medical services including Open Heart Surgery, Adult and Newborn Intensive Care Unit (ICU), Anesthesiology and Algology, Neurology and Neurosurgery, ENT, Head and Neck Surgery, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), and a host of other services.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.