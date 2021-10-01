Independence: We won’t surrender to rebels, secessionists – ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has expressed confidence in President Muhammadu Buhari and the 36 governors to unite Nigeria and reposition it on a path of greatness, warning that the country won’t be surrendered to insurrectionists and secessionists.

Its national chairman, Chief Audu Ogbeh, in his 61st Independence anniversary message on Friday, commended the police and the armed forces for doing “a yeoman’s job in securing the country, ensuring peace and order despite the fact that Nigeria is facing her most difficult time since becoming independent.”

He said, “The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) felicitates with all Nigerians on the historic day of 1st October 2021, which marks the 61st birthday of Nigeria as an independent nation. We wish to thank Nigerians particularly those who have kept faith in the country even as we face what is historically the most difficult time since becoming independent.

“We thank our armed forces: the army, the police, the secret police, the navy, the air force, etc who have stood firmly behind our government as it fight the twin evils of insurgency and terrorism. We urge them to continue in this patriotic duty; to stand firmly behind the government for the days of the bandits and insurgents are numbered and victory for our gallant forces is around the corner.

“We cannot just surrender this beautiful country called Nigeria to criminals, bandits, insurrectionists and secessionists. We stand behind President Buhari and the 36 governors as they try to mend a broken country and pray that God will give them the courage and wisdom to take the right decisions that could get us out of this security quagmire.

“We pray for the blessings of the Almighty God to get us out of the economic and security travails we face today.”