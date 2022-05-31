India 2022: CAF names Senegalese match officials for Nigeria vs Ethiopia

The Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) has listed four Senegalese match officials to officiate the final Round of qualification for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup return leg tie between Nigeria and Ethiopia billed for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

According to CAF release, Mame Coumba Faye has been appointed as the Center Referee of the crucial match while she will be assisted by compatriots, Adia Isseu Cisse (1st Assistant); Fatou Bintou Sene (2nd Assistant) and Fatou Thioune (4th Official).

CAF also appointed Ms. Aisha Nalule of Uganda as Match Commissioner and Emmanuella Grace Aglago from Ghana as Referee Assessor while Nigeria’s Dr. Ozi Salami Onimisi is the Covid-19 Officer.

They are expected to arrive Nigeria not later than 24 hours to the match just as the Nigeria’s opponents, Ethiopia will arrive Abuja aboard Ethiopian Airlines flight from Addis Ababa on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s showdown.

Meanwhile, Head Coach of the U-17 women’s football team, Flamingos, Oloowokere Bankole has disclosed that his team has almost perfected the strategies to be used to defeat their Ethiopian counterparts on Saturday.

“We are preparing for the return leg match as if we have not played the first leg. Although we have an away goal advantage after our 1-0 victory in the first leg tie in Addis Ababa, we are working hard to get the job done at home too”

