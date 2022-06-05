India 2022: Go and conquer the World, club owner tells Flamingos, congratulates NFF

President of the Ratels Sports Development Foundation (RSDF), Barr. Paul Edeh, has congratulated the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) moment after the country’s Flamingos beat Ethiopia and qualified for 2022 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup.

Barr. Edeh while speaking when he visited and gave the Nigeria’s U17 women team financial support in Abuja shortly after their match on Saturday, commended the NFF for their untiring efforts especially in ensuring that young talents are harnessed from the grassroots alongside its initiatives in encouraging various state Football Associations (FAs) to thrive.

He said NFF as one of the busiest football federation in Africa needs all the support from the private sector and individuals.

The football enthusiast and seasoned administrator then charged the team to further do the country proud by winning the upcoming U17 women World Cup in India.

Barr. Edeh who is also the proprietor of one of the fastest-rising women football club in Nigeria, Naija Ratels FC, had earlier gifted the team with the sum of N700, 000 for the seven goals they scored.

The team scored six goals against Egypt in the third round and one goal against Ethiopia in the final qualifier which led to their eventual qualification after playing a 0-0 draw in Abuja.

The RSDF boss then donated the sum of N1million to both the players and officials of the team.

“First, I want to congratulate the NFF for all they have been doing to support you which made you to do Nigeria proud. I cannot conceal my joy for the feat you achieved todau. I have always maintained that the future of football in Nigeria lies in the development of the game from the grassroot. Most of you came from academies and today, you achieved excellence. You are indeed the future of Nigerian women’s football. Keep making us proud.

“Recall that when I came the last time I promised that any goal you score, I will give you N100, 000, but since there is no goal today (Saturday) and is a day of joy, I will make a cash donation of N1million.

“The players will go home with the sum of N500, 000, while the coaching crew will get N500, 000. You have done well and you need to be rewarded. What we are doing here today is in support and complement the efforts of what NFF. I know that the NFF can’t do it alone being one of the busiest Football Federations in the world. There’s need for both private sector and individuals to support what the NFF is doing.

“With the support you have received from NFF, I want you to go out there and win the World Cup for Nigeria,” Barr. Edeh said.

Responding, captain of the team, Alvine Da Zossu, thanked NFF for their support which is beginning to attract passionate individuals to identify with them, adding, “We promise to go to India and bring back the World Cup.”

The Flamingoes will be playing in the FIFA Women’s Under 17 World Cup billed for India from 11th to 30th October 2022.

