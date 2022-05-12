India 2022: Namibian officials to take charge of Ethiopia, Nigeria clash

The Confederation of African Football has appointed Namibian official Antsino Twanyanyukwa as the referee for next week’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup final qualifying round first leg match between Ethiopia and Nigeria in Addis Ababa.

Twanyayukwa will be joined at the potentially –explosive encounter, scheduled for the Abebe Bekila Stadium as from 4pm Ethiopia time on Friday 20th May, by compatriots Eveline Augustinus (assistant referee 1), Pulen Agnes Mahomo from Lesotho (assistant referee 2) and another Namibian Vistoria Shangula (fourth official).

Amina Ali Karuma from Tanzania will serve as match commissioner while Ugandan Constance Adipo will be referee assessor.

Nigeria’s Flamingos prevailed over their Egyptian counterparts 6-0 on aggregate in the last round, after dismissing their counterparts from the Democratic Republic of Congo 8-0 on aggregate.

The Ethiopian girls edged into the third round of the series after overcoming Uganda on the away goal rule following a 3-3 aggregate, and then turned back South Africa 3-1 on aggregate in the last round.

For the second leg match already scheduled for the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday 4th June, CAF has appointed Senegalese officials to preside over proceedings, with Mame Coumba Faye at the centre.

It is an all-Senegalese crew with Adia Isseu Cisse (assistant referee 1), Fatou Bintou Sene (assistant referee 2) and Fatou Thioune (fourth official) also heading to Nigeria’s administrative capital.

Souadatou Djallo-Kalkaba from Cameroon will be the match commissioner while Emmanuella Grace Aglago from Ghana will serve as referee assessor.

The winner on aggregate will pick one of Africa’s tickets to this year’s FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup finals, holding in India 11th – 30th October.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

