Indian NGO gets ICRED recognition for humanitarian services

An Indian humanitarian NGO, Hands4help, has been recognised and awarded the African Icon Award 2021, by the Institute for Commerce Research and Enterprises Development (ICRED) at its annual international conference, held in Abuja weekend.

ICRED, a government approved and the largest professional commerce research hub in Africa, offers this award annually to recognise and celebrate individuals and corporate organisations with top records of most impactful and change driven activities on social and humanitarian causes.

Receiving the award on behalf of Hands4help by the chairman, Dr Mahboob Sadal Khan, noted that education and healthcare is a problem in Africa.

“We are trying to educate people that healthcare can be taken care of in advance before it goes big with severe symptoms .We have being working for a long time, bringing expertise to Africa. I thank all my team for this award, both in Nigeria and India especially Suleiman Adamu and my family who supported me to establish all these works in Nigeria. I also appreciate the organisers of this award. I’m very glad that Africans recognise this work and recommended me for this award.

We are using this platform to express our deep hearted gratitude to the institute for commerce research and enterprises development Nigeria (ICRED) for recognising and rewarding our efforts in the field of humanity and social ventures in Africa. We couldn’t do any of this without the CSR department of our Nigerian Partner Company, Gadawur Global Investment Limited and P&Q Medics Nigeria Ltd. This honour is not a credit to Hands4help alone but a common achievement for the Hands4help and its global partners,” he said.

ICRED Registrar, Dr Ahmed Lateef Taiwo, said Hands4help led by Dr Mahboob Sadal Khan made it easy to be selected for the award based on “the tremendous and impactful opportunities created by Hands4help to enable the poor and marginalised societies in Africa have free and unhindered access to quality healthcare, education and social infrastructure.”

Chairman Gadawur Global Investment Limited, Suleiman Adamu, noted that the award is well deserved by the NGO.

