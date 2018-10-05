Indiscipline: Army demotes officers, jails others

Three Army officers and two soldiers have been sanctioned by the General Court Martial (GCM) sitting in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno state.

Speaking while delivering the judgment, President of the Court Martial, Brig.- Gen Olusegun Adesina said the offences bordered on cowardice, negligence, abduction and discipline.

The DDAPR, 7 Division, NA, Maiduguri , Colonel Kingsley Samuel in a statement issued Thursday said one of the accused, Captain Alhamdu Kwasau was found guilty of offences of cowardly behaviour and negligence while carrying out his military duty.

He was reduced to the rank of a Lieutenant with two years loss of seniority on the rank.

Similarly, Captain Jimen Babangida and Lieutenant Sanusi Bello were also found guilty of conduct prejudice to service discipline.

Captain Babangida bagged nine months forfeiture of seniority on the rank while Lieutenant Bello earned six months forfeiture of seniority on the rank of Lieutenant.

In the offence of disobedience to standing order, Captain Babangida is to suffer additional nine months forfeiture of seniority on the rank of a Captain.

Also in a 3- count charge of civil offences bordering on abduction, attempt to commit offence of abduction and extortion against one Sergeant Aliyu Hassan and Lance Corporal Bello Nasiru, the two soldiers were awarded five years imprisonment on the 1st and 3rd offences which are to run concurrently.

They were also demoted to the ranks of Corporal and Private respectively.

He further stated that, all the verdicts passed by the court are subject to confirmation by the appropriate superior authority, adding that the court martial is to keep troops in check and ensure strict adherence to the code of conduct guiding counter insurgency operations in the North East while protecting human rights.

The proceedings of the General Court Martial was adjudged fair by both the defence and prosecuting counsel while it was monitored by members of the press.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.