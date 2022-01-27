Indiscriminate refuse dump: Kwara governor appoints retired AVM to chair enforcement committee

Kwara state governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has appointed a man enforcement committee to sanitise the indiscriminate disposal of waste within the Ilorin metropolis.

The committee, chaired by retired Air Vice Marshal Ishaq Balogun, will work with existing structures in the Ministry of Environment and some adhoc bodies to ensure that the state capital is clean in a bid to guarantee public health, according to a statement by chief press secretary to the governor Rafiu Ajakaye Thursday.

Other members of the five-person committee are: retired Col Kayode Umar; Navy Captain Ayodele Olowolagba; General Manager of Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA) Alhaji Sa’ad Ayuba Dan-musa; and Gabriel Towoju as Secretary.

“The committee will work with various stakeholders, including community leaders, to ensure that waste disposal is properly done and the environment is kept clean at all times,” the statement added.

Photo caption: Chairman of the newly appointed Environmental Enforcement Committee Air Vice Marshal Ishaq Balogun(rtd)(left); Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq(right); during a courtesy visit by the retired General to the Government house Ilorin kwara State, on Wednesday.