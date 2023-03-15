Industrial action : NLC wants Buhari to call Uzodinma to order

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to call Imo state Governor Hope Uzodinma to order over a protracted industrial action in the state.

According to a communique issued at the end of the Central Working Committe (CWC) of the Congress, the movement also asked Inspector General of Police Baba Alkali to ensure his men were not lent themselves to the nefarious activities in the state.

The communique which was signed by NLC President Comrade Joe Ajaero and General Secretary Comrade Emma Ugboaja, said labour’s grievance with the governor include “refusal to implement previous agreements reached between the state government and trade unions since 2021; 20 months salary arrears owed to some workers stigmatised as ghost workers; Declaration of 1 1,000 workers in the state as ghost worl<ers and diversion of their salaries even when they were regularly at work.

“Also Vandalisation of Congress office and equipment by hoodlums recruited by the state government; Implementation of discriminatory pay and institutionalisation of apartheid in monthly payments; Refusal to pay 8 years arrears of gratuities owed retirees; None appropriate implementation of the national minimum wage law and Harassment, intimidation and brutalisation of trade union leaders in the state; Intimidation of workers in the state;

“Others are Continuous disregard for Collective Bargaining and Social Dialogue; Violent interference and disruption of the Congress Delegates Conference in Governor’s bid to impose his favoured candidates.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

