Industrial safety council nominates JAMB registrar as patron

The National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN) has
nominated the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation
Board (JAMB), Prof. Is’haq Oloyode as its patron.
The registrar’s nomination letter was presented to him when the
management of NISCN paid him a visit at the JAMB national headquarters
at Bwari, FCT, on February 3, 2022, as contained in a statement presented to Blueprint by the JAMB’s Head of Publicity and Protocol Dr Fabian Benjamin, on its bulletin on Monday.
NISCN said the body unanimously nominated Oloyede because of his
outstanding achievements while he was the vice chancellor of the
University of Ilorin, Kwara state.
The statement further read, “His pedigree as a refined academic and
administrator coupled with the uncommon transformations since he
assumed office in JAMB” stands him out.
The NISCN President, Dr Festus Daniel, said the council was
established to promote an organised method of occupational safety and
health in all workplaces as well as advocate healthy relationships
among agencies through effective networking and collaboration.
On a sad note, the statement said JAMB had lost one of its dedicated
workers, Mrs Rifkatu Mbikah Dauda, who until her death on February 10,
2022, was the deputy director of state matters, Lafia zonal office,
Nasarawa state.
The Late Mrs Dauda was also the chairman, Bwari chapter, Nigerian
Institute of Management (NIM).
She was survived by her husband and
children.