Industrial safety council nominates JAMB registrar as patron

The National Industrial Safety Council of Nigeria (NISCN) has

nominated the registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation

Board (JAMB), Prof. Is’haq Oloyode as its patron.

The registrar’s nomination letter was presented to him when the

management of NISCN paid him a visit at the JAMB national headquarters

at Bwari, FCT, on February 3, 2022, as contained in a statement presented to Blueprint by the JAMB’s Head of Publicity and Protocol Dr Fabian Benjamin, on its bulletin on Monday.

NISCN said the body unanimously nominated Oloyede because of his

outstanding achievements while he was the vice chancellor of the

University of Ilorin, Kwara state.

The statement further read, “His pedigree as a refined academic and

administrator coupled with the uncommon transformations since he

assumed office in JAMB” stands him out.

The NISCN President, Dr Festus Daniel, said the council was

established to promote an organised method of occupational safety and

health in all workplaces as well as advocate healthy relationships

among agencies through effective networking and collaboration.

On a sad note, the statement said JAMB had lost one of its dedicated

workers, Mrs Rifkatu Mbikah Dauda, who until her death on February 10,

2022, was the deputy director of state matters, Lafia zonal office,

Nasarawa state.

The Late Mrs Dauda was also the chairman, Bwari chapter, Nigerian

Institute of Management (NIM).

She was survived by her husband and

children.