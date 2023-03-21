Industrialisation key to economic advancement- FG

The Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation Chief Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh has said that industrialization is key to job creation and economic development and growth of any nation.

Henry Ikoh said this during the inauguration of recruitment and selection committee for the appointment of Directors-General of National Board of Technology Incubation (NBTI), Nigerian Natural Medicine Development Agency (NNMDA), and National Center for Technology Management (NACETEM) in Abuja, recently.

According to the press statement signed by the Deputy Director (P&PR) FMSTI Mr. Atuora Obed, that the selection process will be based on the laid down procedures for the appointment of Directors-General of the Agencies, adding that the employment will be strictly on merit.

The Minister, further stated that the Ministry will ensure that right people are appointed and then, charged the committee members to be committed and diligent in carrying out the assignment in order to move the Agencies and the Federal Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation (FMSTI) to greater heights.

In his acceptance speech, the Chairman of the Committee Engr. Baba Gana Ibrahim assured the Hon, Minister that the Committee will ensure that the right thing is done by exercising due process in the selection of the Directors-General.

To this end, he commended the Minister for giving them the opportunity to serve the Nation.

