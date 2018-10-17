Industrialisation: Umahi enters pact with Chinese firm, vows to make Ebonyi technological hub

The Government of Ebonyi state under the leadership of Governor David Umahi has formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Chinese company, Fonshan Sunchees Technology Company Limited on the establishment of Solar Power factory in the State.

They also signed sales agreement on the supply of $4 million worth of Solar Systems produced in Ebonyi State.

While signing the MOU on Monday at the Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, Governor Umahi explained that the signing ceremony was part of the vision of his administration geared towards making Ebonyi the leading State in industrialization.

The governor who was represented by his Deputy, Kelechi Igwe, described the event as first of its kind adding that the project would not only create massive employment but will also guarantee sufficient power supply across the nooks and crannies of the State.

He stated that with the development, the dream of the state to be a major exporter of Solar energy to the rest of Africa in years to come, would materialise.

According to Umahi, “Today marks a milestone in the fulfillment of the dreams and aspirations of the Governor and Government of Ebonyi State towards industrializing Ebonyi State. There cannot be any meaningful industrial development of any State where there is no power and energy.

“The vision of the Governor is that Ebonyi State would become a leading State in Nigeria, in terms of industrialization. It is the first time in the history of this nation that a government is thinking of energizing the entire local government areas of the State. The thirteen Local Government Chairmen have appended their signatures to the agreement.. “

He further assured the company of the State Government’s commitment to totally abide by all the terms of the agreement concerning the project and warned that the Government would diligently supervise and monitor the execution of the project by the company through all levels to ensure conformity with the specifications.

The leader of the team from the China Company, Jack Chen pledged the commitment of the Company to make Ebonyi State a leading name in Solar Power in Nigeria, adding, “we are committed to making Ebonyi State the Power of the nation.”

Earlier, the State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Cletus Ofoke, while laying the background for the event noted that the act was a step in the right direction towards launching the State into the World Map of industrialized societies.

The Attorney General together with the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Mrs Ugo Nnachi, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Samuel Okoronkwo as well as the Secretary to state Government, Hyginus Nwokwu, signed on behalf of Government.

The Chairmen of the thirteen Council areas also appended their signatures on the side of Government while Jack Chen and and his team members signed on behalf of the company.

