Industrialists urged to invest on human, infrastructural development



An industrialist, Mr Godwin Ezeemo, has urged the well-to-do citizens to invest their resources in human capital and infrastructural development rather than ‘mismanaging’ them in sponsoring thuggery and other vices.



Ezeemo, while addressing the newsmen in Awka, the Anambra state capital, posited that the state has enormous human and material resources which if utilised could transform the state beyond imagination.



According to him, achieving economic and social growth of the state requires contributions of the citizenry especially the industrialists and philanthropists, who according to him should invest more on training and empowering the youths to impact lives positively.

He said “If there are establishments of various types in the state it would not only create jobs to teeming unemployed youths in the state but would reduce the rate of crime be perpetuated on daily basis in the state. Our wealthy people should shun the idea of using their resources to encourage lawlessness in the society, or turn youths to thugs.



“ You can support humanitarian services in areas of education, building and funding skill acquisition centres, libraries in rural areas of the state and empowerment of less privileged within their localities. Everything should not be left to the government alone. You can also assist the government in providing basic amenities.”

