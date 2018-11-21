IndustriALL cautions Mitsubishi Electric on 24 workers’ layoff

IndustriALL global union has called on Mitsubishi Electric to respect international labour standards, and immediately reinstate the 24 laid off and 48 excluded union leaders and members, and stop violating fundamental trade union rights.

It would be recalled that an official partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, Mitsubishi Electric locked out union members at its plant in Thailand and subjected them to degrading and humiliating treatment.

The company laid off 24 union leaders and members, and forced others to denounce the union and attend a four-day camp at a military base to “learn discipline and order” before being reinstated.

Despite undergoing this deliberate humiliation, 48 workers are still excluded from the workplace.

Mitsubishi is replacing the collective agreement with individual contracts, in an attempt to break the union which has been active in the plant for 20 years.

