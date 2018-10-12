INEC 2019 Budget: Senate vires N189bn N500bn intervention fund

There are signs of imminent trouble between the Presidency and the National Assembly over the approval of the N189billion elections budget for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The signs emerged yesterday as the federal lawmakers’ vired the sum from N500billion Special Intervention Programme proposed in the N9.12trillion 2018 budget.

President Muhammadu Buhari, had in separate letters requesting for virement of money for INEC budget for the conduct of the 2019 general elections, urged the National Assembly to vire it from the N578billion special votes inserted into the budget by the federal lawmakers for execution of about 1,403 additiona projects included in the budget.

But the Senate, in its adoption of report of its Committee on Appropriation which sought approval for the virement, pulled the N189billion from the N500billion earlier appropriated for the SIP proposed by the executive in the 2018 budget.

The committee, headed by Senator Danjuma Goje (APC Gombe Central), in its recommendation under source of funding, said, “the sum of N189, 007,272,393bn requested for the funding of the 2019 general elections should be vired from both recurrent and capital components of Special Intervention Programme captured in thservice wide votes of the 2018 Appropriation Act” The committee, in the adopted report, recommended further that the sum of N45.5billion provided for INEC in the statutory transfers should be added to the vired N189billion which makes the total budget profile of INEC in the 2018 budget to N234, 507, 272,393billion.

Specifically, as recommended by the committee in the adopted report, while N144.7billion will be vired from N350billion recurrent component of the Special Intervention votes , the remaining balance of N44.2billion would be vired from N150billion capital component of the Special Intervention Programmes votes.

Meanwhile, the committee in collaboration with that of the House of Representatives had met with heads of affected security agencies having budgets for the election, with a view to approving the N53.6billion proposed for them, putting the entire budget for the 2019 general elections at N242.445billion.

The breakdown of the N242billion cost of 2019 elections, shows that while INEC takes N189,207,544,893.00billion , Office of the National Security Adviser gets N4,281,500,000.00bn, State Security Service (N12,213,282,455.00billion, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (N3,573,534,500.00billion), Nigeria Police Force, (N30,541,317,432.00billion) and Nigeria Immigration Service getting N2,628,143,320.00 billion.

After brief appearance before the joint committee yesterday, the committee chairman directed heads of the affected security agencies to meet with leadership of standing committees over sighting them for defence of their projected election budget.

” Having recommended and saw to the passage of the N189billion INEC component of the N242.445billion 2019 elections budget, the balance of N53billion projected for affected security agencies will be considered between now and Monday for required approval recommendation at both chambers on Tuesday,” he said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.