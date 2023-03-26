INEC announces dates for governors-elect to receive certificates of return

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced the dates to issue certificates of return to governors-elect, and states House of Assembly members elects.

This was disclosed in a statement by the commissioner and chairman, information and voter education committee, Festus Okoye, in Abuja on Saturday.

He wrote, “By the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the Commission is mandated to issue a certificate of return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

“Pursuant to the provision, the Commission has fixed Wednesday, March 29, Thursday, March 30 and Friday, March 31 for the issuance of Certificates of Return to those elected on March 18.

“The presentation will take place in INEC offices in each state of the federation.’

