INEC begins senatorial district training for security personnel

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Monday commenced the Senatorial district level training of election security personnel in preparation for the Edo state governorship election scheduled for 19th September, 2020.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr. Rotimi Oyekanmi, said the training organised by the Electoral Institute had security personnel in all 18 local government areas converged at the senatorial district headquarters for the training.

Oyekanmi stated that the training commenced Monday in Edo south (Benin), Edo North (Auchi) and Edo Central (Ekpoma).

The chief press secretary said it is a two-day training with participants drawn from various security agencies who are members of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES).

He stated that the Director General of the Electoral Institute, Dr. Sa’ad Umar Idris, charged participants to conduct themselves in line with the commission’s guidelines and regulations for elections and the code of conduct for security personnel so as to secure the electoral process.

He further stated that papers were presented at each of the three training venues by the Deputy Commandant, NSCDC, INEC Hqs, Abuja, Mr Uttah William for the Edo central.

The statementread in part:”At Edo South senatorial district, CP Felix Gani delivered a paper on Standard Operational Guidelines and Rules of Engagement for Security Personnel: The Nigeria Police perspective.

“While at Edo North SD, the director DSS, Mr. Yau Umar, presented the DSS perspective on Standard Operational Guidelines and Rules of Engagement for Security Personnel on Election duty.

“The participants would interrogate topics such as electoral environment, electoral security assessment, planning and coordination as well as ethical issues in electoral security.”