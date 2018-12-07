INEC begs voters to collect 378,797 PVCs in Niger

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that over 378,797 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected by registered voters in the 25 local government areas of Niger state, appealing that those affected should come forward and collect their cards.

The state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Professor Sam Egwu, made the appeal yesterday in Minna at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the police.

He said that Chanchaga local government of the state has the largest number of 52,000 uncollected PVCs followed by Shiroro and Tafa LGs with 30,000 and 20,000 cards uncollected.

Represented by the Director of Operations of the Commission, Mr. M B Yussuf, the Resident Electoral Commissioner, also said that more voter cards had been printed and some were received in the state.

While pleading with those that registered “to go to the appropriate place” to collect their PVCs so that they could vote in next year’s election, Prof. Egwu advised that political parties should also sensitise their supporters on the need to collect their voter cards.

INEC, the Recom said, was unhappy with the crises that had always accompanied party primary election for the picking of candidates for election saying that in 2015, over 80 cases related to the conduct of primary elections were lost in courts.

He said, “80 cases were lost in courts because of lack of internal democracies in the political parties, recent conduct of primary elections has followed similar pattern”.

He called on political parties to “always play the game according to the rules” instead of overheating the polity by their actions.

Professor Egwu also decried the attitude of not being “good sportsmen” being exhibited by some politicians acts he said often lead to crisis.

“If everyone plays his role according to the law there will be no problem, we have identified black spots in the state and have mapped out strategies to avoid problems in these areas, he said.

