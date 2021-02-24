INEC commences training for POs, APOs

Sequel to the successful conduct of the training of Supervisory Presiding Officers (SPO) in preparation for Kafin Hausa bye-election, the Electoral Institute has commenced the training of Presiding Officers (POs) and Assistant Presiding Officers (APOs).

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Mr Rotimi Oyekanmi, the objective of the 3-day training which started Tuesday is to ensure participants demonstrate ability to understand polling and counting processes and procedures and effectively perform the electoral duties of POs/APOs.

The training is being conducted in 9 Local Government Areas of the state namely Kafin Hausa, Auyo, Miga, Hadeija, Kiri Kassama, Birniwa, Malam Madori and Kaugama.

The training organized by the Electoral Institute started with registration and opening formalities. Participants are a mix of National Youth Service Corps members, ex-corps members and some INEC staffers.

The ground rules for the training was established before the administration of pre-test.

The participants would be taken through nine (9) modules using appropriate methodology such as discussions, presentations, question and answer sessions and simulations. Topics include Polling day and time, Code of Conduct for personnel, the Polling Team and their functions.

Election materials, polling procedures, closing of polls would also be treated. Operating the Smart Card Reader (SCR) and Zpad will be a major focus of the training so as to equip participants with the skills to accredit voters.

Other topics to be treated include sorting and counting/recording of votes, discussion on the Polling Unit booklet and a Simulation of the processes and procedures on Election day activities will also be performed by the participants.