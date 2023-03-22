INEC conducted free, fair, transparent elections in Yobe – IPAC 

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Yobe state has said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) performed wonderfully well during the conduct of 2023 presidential, National Assembly, governorship and House of Assembly elections in Yobe state.

The Yobe state chairman of IPAC, Comrade Bala Muhammad, made this known Tuesday while briefing journalists on the out come of the general elections in the state.

Muhammad said the all candidates and their supporters were peaceful throughout the electioneering exercise.

He added that security operatives were on ground and civil in carrying out their duties as well as the press that covered the elections professionally and objectively.

“These factors gave the INEC the support to organise free, fair, transparent and incontestable elections in every part of the state.

“The electorate in the state voted for candidates of their choice and their choices were duly returned by INEC,” said the IPAC chairman.

