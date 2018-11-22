INEC confirms date for guber, House of Assembly elections

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday announced that all governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will be held on March 2, 2019.

Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu disclosed this at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners at the Commission’s Conference Room in Abuja.

A statement on INEC’s twitter handle, @inecnigeria, quoted Yakubu as saying “The Area Council elections in FCT will hold on 2nd March 2019 along with the Governorship and State Assembly elections. Party primaries for the Area Council elections ended on 27th October 2018.

“The list of candidates for elections would also be published in INEC FCT office as well as the 6 Area Councils today.

“The Commission appeals to citizens to check the personal details of the Chairmanship and Councilorship candidates that seek to represent them.

“Campaign for 2019 Presidential election officially commenced on Sunday, 18th November, 2018 as provided for by the Electoral Act”, the INEC chairman said.

Further, he said the “INEC is committed to closely monitoring d campaigns pursuant to our statutory mandate and to ensure compliance with the extant laws and regulations.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.