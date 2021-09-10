INEC deploys BVAS for Isoko bye-election, 12 parties to participate

The Independent National Commission (INEC) Thursday said the Bimodal Voters accreditation System (BVAS) would be used for the conduct of Isoko South constituency bye-election for the first in Nigeria.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner in Delta state, Pst. Sunday Tom-Udom stated this in Asaba at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the assessment and movement of election materials to INEC office in Isoko South local area of the state.

Pst. Tom- Udom said the BVAS device would ensure accreditation, authentication of electorate both the finger print and photograph to ensure validity of votes cast.

INEC REC said “14 political parties indicated interest, but at the end of the day 12 parties are participating in the bye election.”

According to him, “This is the CBN where we house our sensitive materials that arrived yesterday (Wednesday), today is for us to access them and get them to Isoko South of INEC.

“You can see that all the election materials were virgin, they were only opened where all us sites them, in the present of all the accredited political parties”, he said.

“So far, we are going on smoothly as possible, the materials are moving to Isoko. We have trained our staff, brought new innovation for the elections and the new machine for the election”.

“The machine is going to be the first time in the history of Nigeria to use the machine for accreditation and authentication, after that the next place will be Anambra state.”