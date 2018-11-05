INEC discloses when voters’ register will be displayed in Plateau

The Plateau State office of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed Tuesday 6 through 12 November, 2018 for the display voters’ register in the state.

The commission disclosed this in a statement signed by its Head of Department, Voter Education & Publicity, Mr Osaretin Imahiyereobo, in Jos at the weekend.

The commission said the exercise expected to take place in the 2631 polling units and 207 registration areas in the state would provide opportunities for the general public to make claims and objection to the names in the register.

“The exercise which starts every day from 9 am to 3pm would afford the commission to clean up the register of deceased, under-aged, non-Nigerians and those who did multiple registrations”.

Further, it said that the exercise is expected to give credibility to the voters’ register and guarantee the credibility of the 2019 elections.

The commission clarified that the exercise would be carried out by trained staff of the commission and members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“The exercise would also afford those who are yet to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) the opportunity to collect them at the 207 Registration Areas (RAs) in the state,”

It further said those that registered between April to August 31st, 2018 should expect their PVCs soon.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.