INEC display voters lists in Benue

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Benue State has formally commenced the public display of voters’ lists in all polling units across the 23 Local Government Area of the state.

INEC’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the state, Terka Andya, who disclosed this to our correspondent said the lists are being pasted in all the polling units between Tuesday November 6 and 12 for people to see.

Andya said the displaying of the voters lists would afford people to make claims and objections as it concern underage, deaths, foreigners voters among others which may appear on the voters register.

He advised people who have complaints arising from the voters register on display to report such matters at their wards headquarters in any of the 246 wards in the state.

Similarly, he noted that the distribution of Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) was ongoing and advised those who haven’t collected theirs to do so immediately.

The PRO added that the commission had mapped out an effective strategy which would discourage politicians from buying votes on Election Day through the ban of photographic devices in polling booths.

Andya further posited that the measure would help people do the proper thing by voting for candidates of their choice rather than doing so against their wishes.

