INEC elevates 1,985 staffers nationwide





Ahead of the 2023 general elections and those in the off-seasons, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has promoted 1,985 members of its staffers across the country.

The commission said the exercise was in furtherance of its commitment to the welfare and development of its staff.

Announcing the promotion in INEC bulletin Volume 2 No. 168 published Wednesday evening, the agency said it was a fallout of the 2021 promotion examination and evaluation by the commission.

A breakdown of the figure showed 12 Deputy Directors on Grade Level 16 were promoted to the post of Directors on Grade Level 17, while 78 Assistant Directors on GL15 were elevated to the position of Deputy Directors on GL 16.

Similarly, the commission promoted 92 to the Assistant Director cadre from GL14 to GL15, and 971 others within Grade Levels 07-14 to various cadres, while 753 junior cadre staff between GL 03-06 were also promoted.

