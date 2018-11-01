INEC fixes Nov 17th to conduct by-election for Toro federal constituency

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 17 for the conduct of a by-election to fill the vacant Toro House of Representatives seat in Bauchi State.

The Bauchi State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, who disclosed yesterday while speaking at an election stakeholders meeting in Bauchi, said the commission has formally received declaration o vacancy.

“You are all aware by now, that the commission has received a formal declaration of a vacancy in the House of Representatives from the Right Honourable Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, in which Toro Federal Constituency is one of such.

“It is in the light of such declaration and in compliance with the provision of the Constitution of Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as amended that the INEC has fixed Saturday 17th November 2018 for a by-election in that constituency to fill the vacancy created by last Senatorial by-election in August,” he said.

Recall that the Toro federal constituency seat became vacant when the member representing the constituency, Lawan Yahaya Gumau contested and won the Bauchi South Senate seat in a by-election election held earlier on August 11th, 2018.

The by-election was held following the death of Senator Ali Wakili representing Bauchi South in the senate.

