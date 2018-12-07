INEC gets new secretary

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appointed Mrs Rose Orianran as new secretary of the commission.

A statement yesterday signed by the National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Barrister Festus Okoye said Mrs Orianran Anthony’s appoint which takes effect on December 2018 will last for four years.

According to the statement, Mrs Orianran Anthony, an indigene of Edo state holds a Bachelor of Arts (Education) degree in Language Arts from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria and a masters degree in Public Communication and Public Relations from the Westminster University, London, United Kingdom.

The statement further stated that she had had a career spanning 28 years at the commission having served in various capacities including Public Affairs Officer, INEC website content manager and Head, Civil Society Liaison Division Voter Education Department before her present promotion as director and subsequent posting as administrative secretary in Delta state.

Orianran is said to have undertaken several professional and leadership programmes within and outside the country.

She replaced Mrs Augusta Ogakwu who recently retired from service.

