INEC gets ultimatum to act on Zamfara APC primaries

The Coalition of Democratic Watchdog of Nigeria (CDWN) has given INEC an ultimatum to do the needful on the All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara state primaries.

The group said congresses were held on October 3 in 140 local government out of 147 and 7 out of 147 where violence disrupted the process can’t determine the fate of the entire election whereas election were later conducted on October 4.

The coalition also claimed the said primary election was witnessed by the necessary parties including INEC.

Addressing a press conference Thursday in Abuja, the leader of the coalition, Hugo Okafor said the nation’s democracy was under threat and Nigeria in the league of Nations is being consistently mocked over the recent decision of INEC.

“Fortunately, INEC still has some time to correct these orchestrated shame and national disgrace by doing the needful.

“|NEC, by this medium is given the maximum of a fortnight to rectify these issues to save Nigeria from the unending laughing stock for which the commission has plunged the nation.”

The APC was declared ineligible to field candidates for all elective positions in Zamfara State in the 2019 general elections, by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) 15 days ago.

The group said: “We, as a coalition has been monitoring events as it unfolds as a result of the fallout of the APC Primary elections held on the 3rd and 4th of October, 2018 in Zamfara state. These primaries held in the presence of the Zamfara State INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), 2 Assistant Inspectors General of Police, the state Commissioner of police, the State Director 055, etc. across the 147 wards that make up the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

“Violence erupted in 7 wards out of the 147 wards that ‘make up the state. This led to the cancellation of the elections in the affected 7 LGAs which held the next day being 4th of October, 2018.”

The coalition questioning INEC’s interest in Zamfara said “Why was INEC Headquarters, Abuja so much in a hurry to issue a statement even while the Primaries were still ongoing? Could election primaries that held in 140 wards but could not hold in 7 wards which later held on the 4th of October, 2018 be nullified and assumed to be marred with violence? What is the percentage of 7 to 140?.

“Could election primaries witnessed, observed and signed by the state INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner, 2 Assistant inspectors General of Police, State Commissioner of police, etc be assumed to be all violent prone or void?.

The group also said it suspects “iNEC is replicating a script written by some clandestine group” in Abuja who are not in consonance with the outcome of the primaries.

The coalition said it believes in accordance with INEC’s timetable, the state held election October 3 and 4 so it doesn tknow what promted INEC’s decision.

“In line with the provisions of section 153 of the Electoral Act (2010 as Amended), INEC is empowered to make regulations governing any election. in this instance, INECs stipu|ation that party primaries should end on the 7th of October was adhered to. Then what on earth could have pushed INEC to this great blunder of our time especially considering the recent macreba dance of shame in Ekiti and Osun?”

The group also said ordinarily as a civil society coalition, it doesn’t really mind which political party is involved because they are neutral, but with the countdown to 2019 General elections, Nigerians are fast losing confidence in INEC daily and whether or not INEC still retains any iota of integrity to conduct credible election ‘in 2019 is a billion dollar question yearning for answer but has malignantly remained bizarre in the mind of Nigerians.

It also claimed the international community is watching with keen interest how an entire state controlled by the ruling party is barred from fielding candidates in a primary that was well conducted.