INEC gives Zamfara APC bloody nose

Stops party from Gov, NASS, State Assembly polls Court nullifies Rivers congresses, primaries You’re wrong – Oshiomhole

In what appears a major electoral loss for the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of 2019 polls, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, stopped the governing party in Zamfara state from fielding candidates for elective positions in the state.

The positions are; Governorship, National Assembly and state House of Assembly.

In a letter to the APC and signed by the Commission’s Acting Secretary, Okechukwu Ndeche, INEC said, its decision was based on the provisions of Sections 87 and 31 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended).

The letter is titled “Failure to Conduct Party Primaries in Zamfara state within the stipulated timeframe”.

It reads: “Please refer to the Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2019 General Elections released by the Commission on 9th January, 2018.

You would note from the Timetable that the conduct of Party Primaries is scheduled to take place between 18th August and 7th October, 2018.

“Kindly also refer to the last schedule communicated by your party to the Commission on the dates of party primaries nationwide, including Zamfara vide your letter Ref.

APC/NHDQ/ lNEC/19/18/51 dated 3rd October, 2018.

“However, report received from your office in Zamfara state shows that no primaries were conducted by your party in the state, notwithstanding that our officials were fully mobilised and deployed.

“Consequently, based on the provisions of Sections 87 and 31 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended), the Commission does not expect that your party will submit names of any candidate from Zamfara state.

For clarity, our position therefore is that the All Progressives Congrats (APC) will not be fielding candidates for the Governorship, National Assembly and State Assembly elections in Zamfara state for the 2019 general elections.

“Please accept the assurances of the Commission’s highest regards.” The scenario The Lawli M. Liman-led state APC, it would be recalled, had returned Mukhtar Shehu, the state’s commissioner for finance and anointed choice of Governor Abdul’Aziz Yari, as its governorship candidate.

Despite the sack, Liman declared Yari as winner of Zamfara West senatorial zone’s primary election in the state, with a total of 166,610 votes, while Shehu polled 310,380 votes to emerge the governorship candidate, with his closest rival, Senator Kabiru Marafa, a member of the G8 fighting Governor Yari, coming a distant second with only 54,607 votes.

But the Major- General Abubakar Mustapha Gana-led State Electoral Committee, desclared the results a nullity, saying his committee would submit its report to the national headquarters that there was no primaries in Zamfara.

Oshiomhole faults INEC Expressing his shock at the development, the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Aliyu Oshionhole, said INEC was wrong in its decision to shut out the party from next year’s polls.

He therefore vowed that the party would forward names of all the candidates for all the elective offices.

In his letter to the INEC, the party wrote: “Be informed that in spirit of due compliance with the law, we affirm we shall indeed be presenting candidates for governorship, National Assembly and state House of Assembly in Zamfara state of the general elections before the deadline of such names which has been fixed by your commission on October 18 and in line with section 87 (6) of the electoral act 2010 as amended.

“If you raise further objection after you receive our lists of candidates, we shall be glad to clarify them”, he noted.

According to him, the INEC’s letter was not only pre-emptive, “but your position seems to negate the spirit of any fair hearing and is devoid of legal basis.” Oshiomhole faulted INEC’s claim in the letter that no primaries were held by the party, insisting that voting is not the only mode to produce a candidate in a primary according to electoral laws.

“Therefore, the claim in your letter under reference that “no primaries were conducted by your party in the state, not withstanding that our officials were fully mobilised and deployed.” could only be referring to their observation that actual voting did not take place, which is not the only mode prescribed for producing candidates in the electoral act, 2010 as amended.

We affirm that indeed primaries took place in Zamfara state,” he said.

He also referred the commission to the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections released by the INEC on January 9, 2018.

“Please also refer to the INEC’s timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general election released by the commission on the 9th January, 2018.

By that timetable, all political parties are expected to submit a list of their candidates on or before 18th of October, 2018, after exhausting all internal procedures for appeals arising out of the congress.

“As a party, we are in the process of exhausting those internal procedures before forwarding the names of our candidates to you.

We are perplexed that you did not wait for us to submit the names of our candidates in Zamfara before raising your observation in your letter under reference.

“This is more so when we received no correspondence from the commission at least to inquire from our party the true state of affairs in Zamfara state in the spirit of fair hearing, before making haste in your letter,” the letter added.

While arguing that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) did not hold primaries in Kano in a similar manner, and that no such letter was written to them, he gave reasons why his party was not able to produce candidates in the state before INEC’s deadline.

“Kindly find attached the comprehensive report from the Zamfara Electoral Committee of the APC and signed by all the members on the conduct of the primary elections for the Zamfara state held between 6th and 7th October, 2018.

“The summary of the report, as you will find is that following the high level of friction, disagreements and threatened violence by various political camps before the primaries, all the aspirants met at City King Hotel, Gusau to find truce.

“After hours of intense horse-trading a consensus was reached within the spirit and context of the electoral act and the constitution of our party on the basis of which a list was produced which was confirmed/affirmed by all delegates present.

This was done in strict compliance with section 87 (6) of the electoral act 2010 (as amended),” Oshiomhole further argued.

Court nullifies Rivers’ exercise In a related development, the Senator Magnus Abe’s faction of the APC may have defeated the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi-led faction following the decision of a High Court in Port Harcourt nullifying all the congresses that produced the party’s local, ward and state executive committees.

Justice Chiwendu Nworgu, who decided the case filed by Ibrahim Umah and 22 other aggrieved members of the Abe group, made a consequential order nullifying all actions taken by the Ojukaye Flag Amachree-led APC in Rivers state.

Justice Nworgu ordered that the nomination and subsequent election of candidates for the governorship seat and all elective positions in the APC in the state was null, void and of no effect.

The Judge also gave an order restraining the APC national leadership from recognising the results of the May 12, 19, 20 and 21, 2018 congresses that produced Ojukaye.

Accordingly, the election of Tonye Cole as the governorship candidate of the party for the 2019 election, which was conducted by the Ojukaye faction has been declared null and void.

He said Umah and twenty-two other aggrieved party members were denied their constitutional rights to participate in the congresses.

According to the court, the congresses were done against the Electoral Act, Article 21 of the APC Constitution and guidelines of the party for the congresses.

Referring to the attack on the Rivers state Judiciary in May, Justice Nworgu said he was confronted with four petitions to the National Judicial Council challenging his integrity to hear the matter.

He said the perpetual injunction obtained by the Ojukaye Flag Amachreeled APC from a Federal High Court in Abuja was an insult on his court because both courts were of coordinate jurisdiction.

He further slammed Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, whom he accused of taking over the APC matter without being briefed by the Head, Legal Services of the APC, Tade Oguntade.

Justice Nworgu said the attitude of the APC was a bad sign and an evil omen to the development of the country.

Reacting to the judgment, Prince Azundah, who represented the APC in the matter, said further action will be taken against the judgment.

“We have said it before that the Judge does not have jurisdiction over this matter.

The judgment nullifying the congresses and the primaries conducted by the illegal state executive committee is constitutional and democratic”.

Also, counsel to the Abe group, Henry Bello, commended the court for the verdict.

Justice Nworgu, who stated that there were lot of plans to halt the judgment, said the court had to deliver the judgment against all odds.

