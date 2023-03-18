INEC improved on 2023 presidential election – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, on Saturday, gave kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the conduct of the House of Assembly election in the state.

Governor Diri said it was an improvement on the February 25, 2023 presidential and national assembly elections, which drew so much condemnation.

He described the process of Saturday’s election as peaceful, seamless and fast.

Senator DIri spoke after casting his vote alongside his wife, Dr. Gloria, at 9.07am at ward 6 unit 4 Kalama-owei wari in Sampou community, Kolokuma/Opokuma local government area of the state.

While commending INEC for the early arrival of officials and materials at the polling units, the governor said reports indicated that it was generally the same story across the state.

His words: “The voting process was quite seamless and very fast. So I believe that INEC has improved upon the previous election from what I just witnessed from my own polling unit in ward 6 unit 4 here in Sampou. Kudos to INEC for what I have seen today.”

The Bayelsa governor, however, condemned the situation in Constituency 2 in Ogbia local government area where voting materials in four wards were carted away allegedly by armed security men alongside party thugs.

He said he had asked the Commissioner of Police to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure that the full weight of the law was brought on them.

He also cautioned politicians engaged in violence to desist if they hope to advance their political ambitions.

He said: “You do not force people to be ruled. Rather, you appeal to people for them to work with you. So, let us avoid the use of thuggery in elections.

“Fortunately, we now have BVAS. Thuggery or violence is an antiquated political strategy that people are still trying to adopt in our state.

“I call on all of us, particularly politicians across parties, my own party inclusive, to abide by the rules as set by INEC and by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I also like to warn miscreants and those bent on fomenting trouble that wherever and whenever they are seen, they will be promptly arrested and persecuted.”

