INEC issues Certificate of Return to Buni, state lawmakers

The Independent National Election Commission (INEC) in Yobe state, on Wednesday, issued Certificates of Return to the governor-elect, Mai-Mala Buni, and members-elect of the State House of Assembly.

The elected public officers received their certificates at the INEC office in Damaturu, the state capital.

Speaking at the occasion, the INEC Supervisory National Commissioner in charge of Bauchi, Borno and Yobe state, General M.A Alkali (Retired) implored the elected public officers to ensure they fulfil their campaign promises to the electorate and wished them successful tenure in office.

In his remarks, Mala Buni said, INEC demonstrated an uncommon commitment to conducting free, fair, and generally acceptable elections across the state.

Buni noted that Non-Governmental and Civil Society Organizations, local and international observers played significant roles in ensuring that the state had credible elections.

He revealed that the people of Yobe state have conducted themselves peacefully and maturely in both the Presidential and National Assembly elections, as well as, the governorship and State Assembly elections, thereby making the state proud.

“They truly exhibited that Yobe state is the home of peaceful elections. It is also heartwarming that politicians and their supporters in the state have refused to give room to political violence and thuggery, which further made Yobe state a role model of peaceful electioneering for other states to copy.

“Now, with the elections over, l congratulate all those who participated. Although only some were returned elected, l commend the other contenders for putting in a good contest with a passion to serve the state. I also wish to commend the opposition Political Parties and their candidates for showing interest and passion to serve our dear state through healthy politicking.

“The success of this election is therefore general, and collectively ours. I humbly dedicate this victory to Allah (SWT) and the entire people of Yobe state.

“I, therefore, wish to extend our hands of fellowship and to invite you all to join us in the task of building our dear state. We will continue to maintain an open-door policy to give everyone a sense of belonging and the opportunity to contribute to the development of the state.

The governor commended the good people of Yobe state for reinvesting their faith and entrusting their mandate in them again for another term in office.

