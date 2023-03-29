INEC issues certificates of return to Ebonyi governor-elect,  others 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Wednesday issued a certificate of return to the Governor and Deputy Governor-elect, Rt. Hon. Francis Nwifuru and Princess Obila Amaechi of Ebonyi state.

The commission also gave the same certificate to 17 member elects out of 24 supposed members of the State House of Assembly.

Issuing the result at the state headquarters Abakaliki, the Independent National Electoral Commissioner (INEC), Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Pauline Onyeka stated that supplementary elections would hold in five State House of Assembly constituencies and one Federal Constituency in Ebonyi State on 15th April.

She further stated that 5 constituencies have inconclusive results while two constituencies have an issue that the commission is resolving.

“Only 17 members-elect will receive their certificate out of 24 due to inconclusive election. Two have issues to be corrected while elections were declared inconclusive in five state constituencies.”

Mrs. Onueka also disclosed that the election for Ezza North/Ishielu federal constituency was also declared inconclusive, noting that supplementary elections into the affected state constituencies will take place on 15th April.

Highlights of the occasion was the presentation of certificates of return to the governor-elect, deputy governor-elect, and House of Assembly members-elect by the INEC National Electoral Commissioner, in charge of Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states, Kenneth Ukeagu.

On his part, the governor-elect of Ebonyi state, Mr. Francis Nwifuru, appreciated INEC for a free and fair electoral process and called on his opponents to eschew all differences and walk with him for the peace and development of the state.

He promised that his administration will run an all-inclusive government, adding that the people’s input will be sought before his administration would take critical decisions.



