INEC move to send more machines to Southeast, Kano, Lagos over surge in Continious Voter Registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has vowed to register all eligible Nigerians interested in participating in 2023 general elections, following surge in the registration process.

Against the backdrop of outcries in certain parts of the country, particularly in the South East, Lagos and other parts of the country, over sundry problems such as long delays, unavailability of INEC staff and even outright rejection to perform their duties, the electoral body, said every complaint was being addressed.

Festus Okoye, spokesman of the commission, who said that INEC leadership met with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs), on Thursday over the issue, assured further that it would also hold another in the coming weeks to further review the exercise.

Read the full statement

INDEPENDENT NATIONAL ELECTORAL COMMISSION

PRESS RELEASE

ONGOING CONTINUOUS VOTER REGISTRATION (CVR) EXERCISE

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has received reports from our States indicating an unprecedented surge in the number of citizens that wish to register as voters and the challenges they face across the country. In some States, the sudden turnout of prospective registrants is overwhelming.

Consequently, the Commission convened an urgent meeting with all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) yesterday Thursday 9th June 2022 to review the situation so that eligible Nigerians who wish to register are able to do so. The necessity to urgently deploy more voter enrolment machines to ease the congestion at the registration centres was identified as a priority.

In response, the Commission has immediately released additional 209 machines deployed mainly to the five South Eastern States, Lagos and Kano where the pressure is most acute.

The Commission will monitor the situation over the next few days. Thereafter, it will meet to review the progress of the exercise.

Every step will be taken and all options will be explored to ensure that eligible Nigerians are given the opportunity to register as voters.

The Commission appeals for patience and understanding of all citizens. Every Nigerian who is 18 years of age and above has the constitutional right to register and vote in any part of the country he/she resides without let or hinderance.

The sudden surge is an affirmation of the increasing confidence Nigerians have in our electoral process. The Commission will continue to ensure that this confidence is sustained.

Barr. Festus Okoye

Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee

Friday 10th June 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

