INEC needs to correct lapses in future elections – Kantigi 

The gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Niger State, Isah Liman Kantigi, has advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to correct lapses seen in this year’s general elections in future elections.

He expressed concern over inability of INEC to properly name each of the boxes with candidate standing for election.

He stated this after casting his vote at his Kantigi 005 polling unit of Idati Local Government Council.

He said, “Even though I’m impressed with some of the steps taken by INEC but there are lapses that needed to be corrected in future to enhance it’s credibility”.

He however advised the electorate to conduct themselves in an orderly manner and ensure that they cast and guard their votes up to the period of counting towards making sure that their votes count.

Kantigi further cautioned them against engaging in violence, stressing that no meaningful development could be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour and acrimony.

