INEC pledges to partner women on credible, inclusive election





The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has pledged that it would continue to promote the interest of women and partner with them for free, fair, credible and inclusive elections.

Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu gave this assurance in a message to mark the International Women’s Day.

Yakubu said, “INEC joins millions of Nigerian women and their counterparts all over the world to celebrate this special day in recognition of their huge sacrifices to nation building, the sustenance of democracy and preservation of family values in the country.”

The International Women Day was marked Monday 8th March 2022 with the theme “Gender equality for sustainable tomorrow.”

The INEC boss noted, “this years theme aligns with the commission’s acknowledgement of the importance of inclusivity and the need to encourage active participation of women in the electoral process.”

According to the INEC chairman, “It was for this reason that the commission created a special department- Gender and Inclusivity-to pay adequate attention to the interest of women.”

He said, “the commission has also been impressing it on all registered political parties in Nigeria to promote greater access by women to elective offices.”

The statement continued, “As the nation reflects on how to improve the lives of its women, the commission will continue to promote their interests and partner with them for free, fair, credible and inclusive elections.”

Related