INEC presents list of voters to parties



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presentedsoftcopies of the list of persons registered as voters in 2021 to each political party.

In statement by the National Commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, this is in compliance with “Section 10(3) of the Electoral Act 2022 states that the commission shall, within 60 days after each year, make available to every political party the names and addresses of each person registered during that year”.

On the implementation of the 2023 general election timetable, the statement noted that “the commission has now implemented the second activity on the timetable released three days ago on Saturday 26th February 2022.”

It stated that “the first activity was the publication of the Notice of Election on the 28th February 2022.” while “the second activity is the collection of Forms EC9 and EC9A – E by political parties for issuance to candidates who emerge from their party primaries.

The statement added that the forms can be downloaded from the commission’s website: https://www.inecnigeria.org/resources/nomination-forms/

It further added that the commission will continue to provide regular update to Nigerians on the implementation of all electoral activities.