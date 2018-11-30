INEC promotes 2,209 staffers, gets 8 new directors 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it has promoted 2,209 of its staff in line with their welfare needs.

In a statement on Thursday by a member of the Information and Voter Education Committee, Mallam Mohammed Kudu Haruna, 1,362 senior staff were promoted while 827 junior staff benefitted from the promotion.

The statement noted that the promotion was done in accordance with the existing vacancies stating that 1,847 persons had sat for the promotion exams in the senior category.

According to the commission, out of the 1,517 who passed the exams in that category, 315 persons were promoted to the directorate cadre while 8 were promoted to the position of directors.

In the junior category, out of 927 persons who sat for the 2018 promotion exams, 847 persons passed and were promoted accordingly.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.