INEC redeploys 186 staffers nationwide



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Thursday said it has identified 186 of its staffers comprising 46 Heads of Department and 140 Electoral Officers (EOs) for redeployment across the country for efficient and optimal performance.

According to a statement in Abuja by the National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Barrister Festus Okoye, the decision was taken after its meeting on Thursday.

The statement said, “The affected staff are either serving in their states of origin or have served for between 10 and 32 years in the same State.

“The Commission considers this development as unhealthy for the sensitive responsibilities they discharge.

“In line with the commission’s existing posting policy, henceforth no Head of Department (HoD) or Electoral Officer (EO) shall serve in his/her State of origin. Furthermore, no staff shall serve for more than two electoral cycles in the same duty post.

“Consequently, the Commission has identified 186 staff for immediate redeployment. Among them are 46 HoDs who are either serving in their states of origin or served for more than two electoral cycles in the same state as well as 140 EOs serving in their States of origin or served for more than two electoral cycles in the same State.

“The redeployed staff are to complete the handing and taking over not later than Wednesday 9th March 2022.

“This will be an ongoing exercise that will extend to other categories of staff in the Commission’s Headquarters, State and Local Government offices nationwide.”