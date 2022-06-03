INEC releases 2023 general elections’ guidelines

…Asks RECs to partner security agencies to re-open CVR centres

The independent national Electoral Commission (INEC) has officially released the regulations and guidelines for next year’s general elections.

The Commission’s chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who declared this Friday in Abuja at a security meeting with the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES), said “this has become necessary to have a hitch-free election.”

He said, “With the release of the Regulations and Guidelines today, and the publication of the Strategic Plan (SP) 2022-2026 and Election Project Plan 2023 earlier, the Commission has virtually concluded the planning processes for the 2023 general elections nine months ahead of the elections.

“In the next couple of weeks, the training manual will also be presented to Nigerians. Going forward, the Commission will focus on election administration: logistics, training, voter education, technology, sensitisation against vote buying, inclusivity measures and, above all, security. ICCES will continue to play a critical role and the Commission appreciates the support of all security agencies.

“With the coming into force of the Electoral Act 2022, it has become necessary to review the Commission’s regulations and guidelines to govern the conduct of elections.

“The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act 2022 and the regulations and guidelines constitute the electoral legal framework.”

“On several occasions, the Commission has assured Nigerians that we are finalising the regulations and guidelines for the elections. I am glad to announce that the document is ready and will be presented to Nigerians shortly. The soft copy will be uploaded to our website with the link shared on our social media platforms.”

He said the training manual would also be presented to Nigerians in the next couple of weeks, while INEC would focus on election administration going forward.

Ekiti poll

Ahead of the Ekiti governorship election, the Commission directed all the Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) to liaise with the security agencies and stakeholders on the possibility of re-opening some of the centres earlier closed because of insecurity.

“Furthermore, the RECs are directed to do more to provide information, increase awareness of the processes and more promptly respond to genuine complaints by citizens. Unfortunately, the security situation in many parts of the country has not allowed full deployment as planned.

“In some states of the federation, INEC registration officers were attacked resulting not only in the unfortunate destruction of buildings and loss of equipment, but even worse, the death of a staff. This has forced the closure of some of the registration centres,” he said.

Prof Yakubu said all the major activities that were supposed to be carried out at this stage for the Ekiti state governorship election have been successfully undertaken.

“We visited our offices in several local government areas, held meetings with our staff, had audience with the Council of Oba to solicit the support of their Royal Majesties for peaceful elections and met with the security agencies, meet with the stakeholders and for the signing of the Peace Accord by political parties and candidates under the auspices of the National Peace Committee.

“We also observed the ongoing training of ad hoc staff and the deployment of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) for mock accreditation of voters in some polling units across the three senatorial districts of the state.”

In his speech, the NSA directed that all security agencies and those who would be involved in the Ekiti election and subsequent election in Osun state “have nothing to fear,” adding that the federal government “is fully in support of other logistics to conserve the elections.”

He, therefore, urged security to be fully prepared to ensure smooth conduct of elections.

