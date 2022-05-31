INEC releases CVR update 



The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released 4th Quarter week 7 update of the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration.

According to figures released by the Chief Press Secretary to the INEC chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, at 7am, on Monday 30th May 2022, the commission recorded a total of 10,235,569 fresh registrants in the in week 7 of the fourth quarter.

Out of this,the completed registration was 6,544,245, number of online registrants was 2,928,447 while physical registrants totalled 3,615,798.

The figures released also included male: 3,253,441, female: 3,290,804Persons with Disabilities (PWDs) 53,663 and the youth: 4,550,847

