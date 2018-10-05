INEC reminds parties of deadlines for submission of candidates’ lists

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has restated that submission of lists of sponsored candidates by political parties to the commission would end on 18th October 2018 for the presidential and National Assembly elections while that of governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections will end on 2nd November 2018.

According to a statement yesterday by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Chief Solomon Soyebi, after its weekly meeting, the commission can only accept lists submitted by chairmen and secretaries of the parties.

Soyebi said the meeting among other things considered the status of the political parties’ primaries to elect candidates for various positions for the 2019 general elections.

He further stated that “primaries and resolution of all disputes arising therefrom must have been concluded on or before 7th October, 2018 as earlier published in the timetable and schedule of activities for the 2019 general elections.” The statement also stated that out of the 91 political parties, 89 which gave notices of their intention to conduct their primaries as required by the Electoral Act in readiness for the 2019 elections, have commenced such primaries and are at various stages of the process.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.