INEC sanctions 2 staff accused of misconduct in Anambra, opens 25 registration centres

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Tuesday, said it has replaced two of its Registration Officers accused of misconduct at Nnewi North local government area in Anambra state.

The INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra state, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, who stated this while addressing newsmen on the state of ongoing Continuous Voters Registration (CVR) exercise, revealed that investigation were on to unravel the circumstances before persecution.

He equally announced creation of 25 new registration centres in addition to 22 earlier created this month across the state to address the observable surge by the residents to enroll for CVR.

“I am pleased to announce that the commission has created additional 25 registration centres in Anambra state, and that they commenced operation by 9.00 am today. The additional centers bring the total number of centers in Anambra state to 87. We have reopened some LGA offices that were shut down as a result of insecurity.

“Specifically, on Tuesday, 7 June 2022, the Idemili North LGA office was reopened. Today, 14 June 2022, we have resumed registration exercise in Ogbaru and Ayamelum LGAs. We have reorganised our operational procedure by separating people seeking biometric services from those that require non-biometric services.

“In this sense, biometric service involves fresh registration while non-biometric services include request for PVC Replacement, Voter Transfer, and Update. Let me restate that those requesting non biometric services need not to come to the registration centers. These services can be obtained through the commission’s CVR portal.

“However, we have deployed personnel to assist those who cannot access the online portal at the various registration centres. In areas where the security situation permits, we would extend our time of operation, which is 9.00 am to 3.00 pm. We would continue expand our public communication to inform and educate members of the public,” he stated.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

