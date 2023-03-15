INEC speake on ‘appointment of a partisan ICT head’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dismissed the engagement of one Femi Odubiyi a former Commissioner in Lagos state and an associate of a prominent politician, as its Head of ICT.

According to INEC in a statement by National Commissioner, Barrister Festus Okoye, Femi Odubiyi” does not even exist within our ICT department at the INEC headquarters in Abuja or any state office of the commission.

The statement said, “The attention of the commission has been drawn to a widely publicised report attributed to a well known Lagos politician Chief Olabode George that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has appointed one Femi Odubiyi, a former Commissioner in Lagos state and an associate of a prominent politician, as its Head of ICT. Nothing can be further from the truth.

“To set the record straight, the name “Femi Odubiyi” does not even exist within our ICT Department at the INEC headquarters in Abuja or any State office of the Commission.

“Our ICT staff are career officers of the Commission. None has held any political appointment in any State of the Federation.

“The public is urged to disregard the story. Its promoter should have been circumspect so as not to be seen as a purveyor of fake news.”



