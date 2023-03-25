INEC speaks on ‘attack at Chairman Mahmoud Yakubu’s house’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has debunked an alleged report that a property that was attacked in Bauchi state belongs to its chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by INEC chairman’s Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, on Saturday.

The statement reads, “The property being purportedly attacked by some youths in a video clip circulating on the social media does not belong to the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu.

“The INEC Chairman does not own the property in question in either Bauchi or anywhere else around the world.

“This narrative is indeed the latest in the series of desperate smear campaign efforts by mischief makers. The public should disregard it.”

