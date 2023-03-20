Thugs’ attack: INEC suspends 2023 governorship election collation in Enugu, Abia

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered the suspension of further collation of Saturday March 18, 2023 governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu states.

The Commission noted that its office in Obingwa Local Government Area (LGA) was invaded by thugs on Sunday March 19, 2023 and its officials were held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the area.

The commission also stated that reports from Enugu state called for a review of the results for the governorship election from the two outstanding LGAs of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

This was contained in a statement on Monday by the National Commissioner and chairman Information and Voter Education Committee Barrister Festus Okoye.

The statement read, “The Commission met today, Monday 20th March 2023 and reviewed the conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly elections held nationwide on Saturday 18th March 2023.

“Arising from the meeting, the Commission took the decision to suspend forthwith further collation of the governorship election results in some parts of Abia and Enugu states.

“It will be recalled that our office in Obingwa Local Government Area was invaded by thugs yesterday Sunday 19th March 2023 and our officials held hostage in relation to the collation of results from the Local Government Area.

“Similarly, reports from Enugu State call for a review of the results for the Governorship election from the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Nsukka and Nkanu East.

“Consequently, the Commission hereby suspends the collation of results in Obingwa Local Government Area of Abia State and the two outstanding Local Government Areas of Enugu State which are yet to be collated. A review will be undertaken immediately before the process is concluded.

“We appeal for the understanding and patience of voters, parties and candidates in the affected states.”

